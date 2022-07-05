Advertisement

New cohort of 27 chosen for WVa teaching scholarships

((Source: Pexel))
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 12:34 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new group of high school graduates planning to become teachers will receive a West Virginia scholarship worth up to $40,000 over four years, officials said.

A total of 27 seniors were chosen for the third cohort of Underwood-Smith Teaching Scholars, according to the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission.

The program aims to help address teacher shortages in the fields of math, science, special education and elementary education. Recipients agree to teach in one of those fields in West Virginia for at least five years after graduation.

Each recipient is paired with a practicing classroom teacher mentor who offers guidance through college, the commission said in a news release.

Students receive up to $10,000 per year, or a total of $40,000.

Anyone who wants to be considered for the 2023 cohort may apply beginning July 15.

