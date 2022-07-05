Advertisement

Pickup truck crashes into Worthington business

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WORTHINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A small business was destroyed in Worthington in an early Monday morning crash.

A witness says a pickup truck was leaving a local bar around 3 a.m. and crashed into the business on Route 19.

Located next to Bittingers Sports Grill, according to witnesses, the man was arrested by police.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

