Red Cross looks to help those who need blood most

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - “There are so many people like me that may have bleeding conditions,” says Sandra Lawrentz. “That may have leukemia or other things in which they’ll require blood transfusions.”

Sandra Lawrentz is diagnosed with Hemolysis. A very rare disease that ruptures red blood cells and releases its contents into surrounding fluids.

She has three mechanical heart valves which take the blood cells, and she suffers from chronic internal bleeding caused by radiation damage from 1996 for cancer treatments.

And because of this, Lawrentz loses about two pints of blood per week.

These drives by the American Red Cross are vital to her staying alive.

“These are critical. Especially for patients like me. As of today, I’ve had 61 transfusions of blood,” says Lawrentz.

Many of those who are close to her – such as her husband – are doing their part to help Sandra in her time of need.

“It’s the difference between having my wife and not having her,” says Jeff Lawrentz. “It’s the difference between someone in the community surviving or not surviving. Like I said, it’s a very special feeling to be able to do this.”

Sandra says that she is appreciative for those who are helping her stay alive.

And getting the chance to see important milestones for herself and those she loves most.

“Had it have not been for the precious donors that take up their time to give I wouldn’t have gotten to see my daughter graduate. I wouldn’t have gotten to celebrate my 27th anniversary with my husband,” says Lawrentz.

To sign up for any future blood drives you can dial 1-800-RED-CROSS or 1-800-733-2767.

You can also sign up using this link to sign up or by using the American Red Cross app.

