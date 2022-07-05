Hard working hands are laid to rest, and a golden heart has stopped beating as Roy Martin Hughes, 92, of Jane Lew passed away on Friday, July 1, 2022 in the comfort of his home surrounded by loving family. He was born in Kincheloe, WV on April 6, 1930, a son of the late Harvey Burton Hughes and Floy Pearl Tallman. In addition to his parents, Roy was preceded in death by one grandson. On March 8, 1951, Roy married the love of his life, Nancy Ann Nicholson. Together they shared sixty-six wonderful years before her passing on May 24, 2017. Roy’s witty and kind nature will be cherished by his three children: Cecelia Ann Watson and husband, John, of North Carolina, David Martin Hughes, of Jane Lew, and Ida Marie High and husband, Dave, of Jane Lew; several grandchildren and great- grandchildren; and his loyal feline companion of many years, Susanna. After graduating from Unidis High School in 1948, Roy attended Salem College for 3 years. Roy enlisted in the United States Air Force on August 8, 1965. Roy proudly served his country during the Vietnam War and served A total of twenty-one years before his retirement. He was a member of the West Milford Lions Club and a lifelong member of the VFW Post 573 in Clarksburg. Roy enjoyed golfing, bowling, and playing cards. He will be dearly missed by all who loved him. In lieu of flowers, Roy’s family has requested donations be made to Farmer Veteran Coalition at 285 W Court St STE 206, Woodland CA 95695-2977, and/or the Humane Society of Harrison County 2450 Saltwell Rd. Shinnston, WV 26431. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 11 a.m. -1 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022 with services beginning at 1 p.m. in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Good Hope Masonic Cemetery with full military honors accorded by the United States Air Force. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, appreciate the service of Roy Martin Hughes and it has been our honor and privilege to serve his family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

