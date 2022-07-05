Advertisement

Vandals paint swastikas on Ukrainian flag at Florida home, police say

Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale...
Vandals spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home.(WSVN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (CNN) – Police are looking for vandals who targeted a Ukrainian flag outside of a Florida home.

A group spray-painted swastikas on a garage door and on a Ukrainian flag at a Fort Lauderdale home. Slurs were also written across the garage door.

The homeowner displayed the flag that reads, “I stand with Ukraine.”

Local children reportedly gave police a good description of the vandals.

Fort Lauderdale police say they are investigating.

