Advertisement

West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 6:22 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV and WSAZ) - A woman in Lincoln County was struck by lightning while in her kitchen, County EMS Director Allen Holder said, according to WSAZ.

Holder said the lightning strike incident happened along Laurel Fork Road in Sumerco. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and she was taken to CAMC in Charleston.

“That storm had a lot of damaging and very dangerous lightning, and we had at least one person struck by lightning,” Holder said.

He also reported active flooding in part of the county, including at an EMS station, but no reported injuries or water rescues. Yawkey was among the communities affected by floodwaters.

Up to a foot and a half of water was reported in some areas but was starting to recede. Crews are in the clean-up process.

WSAZ viewer Judy Gillenwater shared this photo, taken in Griffithsville:

Viewer Judy Gillenwater shared this photo from Griffithsville, W.Va.
Viewer Judy Gillenwater shared this photo from Griffithsville, W.Va.(WSAZ with permission)

This photo was taken on state Route 3 by Duval PK-8 School:

Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.(WSAZ/Emily Bennett)

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to Cheat Lake
UPDATE: Authorities ID man who drowned at Cheat Lake
Fireworks stolen from tents in Clarksburg
Thieves hit multiple fireworks tents in Clarksburg
Car nearly goes into Tygart Valley River
SHERIFF: Man cited after nearly driving into Tygart Valley River
Hay bale catches fire
Deputy stops vehicle just before hay bursts into flames
I-79 rollover
Car rolls over into the tree line on I-79

Latest News

Man flown to hospital after motorcycle wreck in Randolph County
Gov. Justice, Babydog honor retiring Forestry bloodhound
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, July 5
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for July 5th, 2022