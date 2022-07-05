West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV and WSAZ) - A woman in Lincoln County was struck by lightning while in her kitchen, County EMS Director Allen Holder said, according to WSAZ.

Holder said the lightning strike incident happened along Laurel Fork Road in Sumerco. The woman’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening, and she was taken to CAMC in Charleston.

“That storm had a lot of damaging and very dangerous lightning, and we had at least one person struck by lightning,” Holder said.

He also reported active flooding in part of the county, including at an EMS station, but no reported injuries or water rescues. Yawkey was among the communities affected by floodwaters.

Up to a foot and a half of water was reported in some areas but was starting to recede. Crews are in the clean-up process.

WSAZ viewer Judy Gillenwater shared this photo, taken in Griffithsville:

Viewer Judy Gillenwater shared this photo from Griffithsville, W.Va. (WSAZ with permission)

This photo was taken on state Route 3 by Duval PK-8 School:

Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County. (WSAZ/Emily Bennett)

Additional details are unavailable at this time.

