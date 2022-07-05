WVU closes downtown campus for bomb threat
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has closed its downtown campus academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair in Morgantown following a bomb threat, officials said.
WVU officials said the threat was made by phone to the Morgantown Police Department.
The downtown campus is scheduled to reopen on a normal schedule on Wednesday, July 6.
The University has canceled an active shooter training exercise scheduled for this afternoon, a University spokeswoman told 5 News.
This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.
