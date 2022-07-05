WVU closes downtown campus for bomb threat

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has closed its downtown campus academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair in Morgantown following a bomb threat, officials said.

WVU officials said the threat was made by phone to the Morgantown Police Department.

The downtown campus is scheduled to reopen on a normal schedule on Wednesday, July 6.

The University has canceled an active shooter training exercise scheduled for this afternoon, a University spokeswoman told 5 News.

This is a developing story.

