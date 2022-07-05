Advertisement

WVU closes downtown campus for bomb threat

West Virginia University
West Virginia University
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - WVU has closed its downtown campus academic and administrative buildings and the Mountainlair in Morgantown following a bomb threat, officials said.

WVU officials said the threat was made by phone to the Morgantown Police Department.

The downtown campus is scheduled to reopen on a normal schedule on Wednesday, July 6.

The University has canceled an active shooter training exercise scheduled for this afternoon, a University spokeswoman told 5 News.

This is a developing story. Stick with 5 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to Cheat Lake
UPDATE: Authorities ID man who drowned at Cheat Lake
Fireworks stolen from tents in Clarksburg
Thieves hit multiple fireworks tents in Clarksburg
Car nearly goes into Tygart Valley River
SHERIFF: Man cited after nearly driving into Tygart Valley River
Hay bale catches fire
Deputy stops vehicle just before hay bursts into flames
Man flown to hospital after motorcycle wreck in Randolph County
Man flown to hospital after motorcycle wreck in Randolph County

Latest News

New cohort of 27 chosen for WVa teaching scholarships
Patrick Bolyard
Morgantown man charged with stabbing another man ‘over 12 times’
Mr. Bee
Tasty Tuesday Mr. Bee
Funeral services for Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams will take place the weekend prior...
A look at the remarkable life of Woody Williams