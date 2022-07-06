Advertisement

Banners fly to honor Veterans

The Mayor’s Youth Council’s adopt a banner veteran campaign honors those who have served our...
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mayor’s Youth Council’s adopt a banner veteran campaign honors those who have served our country in the armed forces.

There are around 90 banners hung through Clarksburg and Bridgeport. The banners will appear in two installments each 3 weeks.

Mayor of Clarksburg James Marino says it’s a great way to honor our veterans.

“The pride of the veterans to make us safe and the kids are aware of that. They wanted to do something for our veterans, and this is a way of showing appreciation to our veterans throughout the city and the county,” said Marino.

The banners will also return for Veteran’s Day.

