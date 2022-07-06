Banners fly to honor Veterans

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Mayor’s Youth Council’s adopt a banner veteran campaign honors those who have served our country in the armed forces.

There are around 90 banners hung through Clarksburg and Bridgeport. The banners will appear in two installments each 3 weeks.

Mayor of Clarksburg James Marino says it’s a great way to honor our veterans.

“The pride of the veterans to make us safe and the kids are aware of that. They wanted to do something for our veterans, and this is a way of showing appreciation to our veterans throughout the city and the county,” said Marino.

The banners will also return for Veteran’s Day.

