Big 12, Big Decisions?

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Each day brings more news of the ever-changing conference realignments that have been stirring in the Power 5 schools.

New today, it has been rumored that the Big 12 Conference has welcomed the opportunity for realignment of the Big 12 in terms of adding additional member schools, namely in the Pac-12 schools of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Utah and additionally, Oregon and Washington who have been supposedly denied entrance to the Big Ten after reaching out.

This news comes after the Pac-12 released a statement on Monday that they would immediately begin negotiations on it’s next TV contract, intending to go forward with their remaining 10 schools.

If the Big 12 were to add in the the initially named Pac-12 four schools of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah, it would not only bring them to a total of 16 member schools, matching the power of what the SEC and Big Ten will have within the next few years, but also, those specific four schools bring in an annual average value that at least matches the 12 members of the Big 12 that are set to remain.

Aside from the new information, the facts still remain, current Big 12 members of Oklahoma and Texas are set to leave for the SEC by 2025. USC and UCLA will begin play in the Big Ten in 2024, and the Big 12 is already set to admit four new members in BYU, Cincinnati, Central Florida and Houston on July 1st, 2023.

