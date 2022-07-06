Billy Gail Crook, 83, of Weston, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, July 5, 2022. He was born in Gilmer County on August 4, 1938, a son of the late Frank Batten and Orpha (Paugh) Batten. In addition to his parents, Billy is preceded in death by three sisters: Ellen June Lewis, Juanita Maxine Mick, and Lillian Waldeck; and one stepson, James Bradford Thayer. On December 4, 1964, Billy married Sandra J. (Scarff) and together they shared the last 57 wonderful years of marriage. In addition to his wife, forever cherishing their memories of Billy are two daughters: Sonya Butcher and husband, Eddie, of Jane Lew, and Pamela Fisher and husband, Ed, of Fairmont; one son, Larry Crook and wife, Kristi, of Weston; two step-daughters whom he raised: Teresa Thayer of Canton, OH, and Carla Thayer of Clarksburg; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-one great-grandchildren; one sister, Frankie (Batten) Kalafat and husband, John, of Morgantown; one brother-in-law, Clifford Mick of Weston; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Crook worked at Corhart Refractories after his military service and retired in 2000. His hobbies included reading, playing solitaire on his computer, and scratching lottery tickets. He also loved watching sports on TV. Billy’s request for Cremation has been honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Billy Gail Crook. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

