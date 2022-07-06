Advertisement

Bruceton Mills man charged for throwing knife at officer’s patrol car

Wayne Rishel
Wayne Rishel(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man faces charges after officers said he threw a knife at a patrol car while walking down the road.

An officer was patrolling North Preston Highway in Bruceton Mills when Wayne Rishel, 29, “took a pitcher’s stance” and threw an object that nearly hit the officer’s patrol car, according to a criminal complaint.

The officer reportedly took evasive action to prevent being struck by the object and made contact with Rishel who said he was “trying to strike” the patrol car with a knife.

Rishel was placed under arrest and taken to the Preston County Sheriff’s Office for processing where he refused to give his fingerprints and have his picture taken, the report says.

Rishel has been charged with assault on a police officer and refusal to fingerprint. He is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a $10,000 bond.

