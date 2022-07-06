Advertisement

Investigation underway: officer involved shooting

Police shooting investigation
Police shooting investigation(WVVA)
By Annie Moore
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - An investigation is underway after an officer involved shooting in Raleigh County, according the Sheriff Scott Van Meter.

It happened just past the Crossroads Mall in Bradley on Robert C. Byrd Drive. At this hour, he said both State Police and the Sheriff’s Dept. are investigating.

Dispatchers are urging people to avoid that area until their investigation is complete. Both the North and Southbound lanes are closed at this time, including the route 48 exit ramp.

Copyright 2022 WVVA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to Cheat Lake
UPDATE: Authorities ID man who drowned at Cheat Lake
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify woman
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen
I-79 rollover
Car rolls over into the tree line on I-79
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

COVID-19 patient leaves Ruby Memorial Hospital for rehab after he received a different type of...
WVU Medicine Health Report: Emergency department or urgent care
WVU Medicine Health Report: Emergency department or urgent care
Hope Scholarship program ruled unconstitutional
Flash flooding reported in Cabell County, W.Va. on May 6, 2022.
WVa gov to appeal denial of federal flood assistance