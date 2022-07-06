Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | July 6, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yesterday, a warm front produced showers and thunderstorms that dropped close to a quarter-inch of rain in NCWV. This morning, a front still lingers in our area, so widespread moderate rain will push in and last for a few hours in our area. By midday, the widespread rain will be gone. Then after 6 PM, more showers and thunderstorms push into our area, some of which could bring downpours and gusty winds. So the Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Marginal Risk, i.e. isolated, short-lived severe thunderstorms are possible. The National Weather Service also has Flood Watches in effect for the southwestern counties of NCWV, thanks to the threat of repeated downpours increasing the risk of flooding. So we are watching carefully. Most of that rain should be done by midnight. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, and winds will be light and come from the southwest. Temperatures will be in the mid-80s, seasonable for this time of year. Overall, expect plenty of rain chances today. Overnight, barring an isolated shower or two, our area should stay dry and cloudy. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s. Overall, expect a warm, gray night. Tomorrow, more scattered showers and thunderstorms push into our area during the late-morning hours, lasting even into the afternoon as well. Most of them should be done by the evening hours. Some downpours and gusty winds are possible, so the Storm Prediction Center has our area under a Marginal Risk. Besides that, skies will be cloudy, with light westerly winds. Temperatures will be in the low-to-mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, tomorrow will also be hot and stormy. A strong cold front then pushes in on Friday, bringing more showers and thunderstorms. More gusty winds and heavy rain are possible, which could cause high water issues and other problems, so we are watching Friday carefully. The rain chances last until Saturday morning, when the front pushes out of our area. After that, expect sunny skies for Sunday and Monday, along with temperatures in the mid-to-upper-80s. In short, today, up until the end of the workweek, will bring seasonably warm, stormy conditions at times.

Today: Scattered showers and thunderstorms will push in at times during the late-afternoon and evening hours. There is some uncertainty to timing and extent, but any thunderstorms we see could bring downpours and gusty winds, which could cause problems. So we are watching carefully. Besides that, skies will be mostly cloudy, with southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will reach the mid-80s, within range for this time of year. Overall, today will be seasonable, with storms possible. High: 84.

Tonight: Thunderstorms push in during the late-evening and overnight hours, but by the latter half of tonight, we’re just left with cloudy skies and some fog. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s to low-70s. So tonight will be warm and muggy, with a few showers and storms. Low: 70.

Thursday: Skies will be partly sunny, with a few scattered showers and thunderstorms pushing in at times. A few downpours are possible, which could cause slick spots on the roads and other problems. Besides that, winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the mid-80s. Overall, tomorrow will bring temperatures close to average and rain chances. High: 85.

Friday: Scattered thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon hours, so expect downpours at times. Besides that, skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with west-southwest winds of 5-10 mph. Temperatures will be in the upper-70s to low-80s depending on where the rain pushes in. Overall, the workweek ends with rain pushing in at times. High: 80.

