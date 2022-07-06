Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 6th, 2022

Flood watches in effect!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone!! We are now in our string of cloudy and stormy days. Overnight we had showers and thunderstorms push through our area, and now we have flood watches in effect for Doddridge, Ritchie, Gilmer and Braxton counties until 8 am tomorrow morning. Some of the heaviest accumulations have been down across the central and southern portions of the state. Areas south of Charleston have already seen over 2 1/2″ of rain. The reason the flooding is such a threat this week is because the track of these storms is going to continue to take the same path. We are looking to see those showers and storms at least into tonight, then the next round will be on Friday. We will finally see the break later on Saturday and then Sunday and Monday will be looking mostly sunny.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Storms ending, then mostly cloudy: Low: 69

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, then decreasing clouds: High 85

Friday: Thunderstorms: High 80

Saturday: Showers early then decreasing clouds: High 82

