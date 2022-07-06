Advertisement

Louis Bennett Public Library holding summer reading program

The Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston are currently in the middle of their summer reading...
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston is currently in the middle of their summer reading program.

The program helps kids keep up with their reading skills throughout the summer. The program is 6 weeks long.

Each week consists of story time, arts and crafts and an activity of some sort.

“The summer reading program is very important because it encourages children to begin their reading journey or continue their reading journey. Without reading you can’t do anything in the world,” said Director of Children’s Reading Alli Clark.

The summer reading program takes place each Tuesday and Thursday at 11 a.m.

