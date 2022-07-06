Residents pack city council meeting to share concerns about a possible gun shop coming to Morgantown

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The room was packed for the Morgantown City Council meeting. Where several residents voiced their opinion on “Big Daddy Unlimited,” a Florida-based online gun retailer potentially coming to Morgantown.

Several residents shared they were not happy with this idea.

Jodi Hollingshead, founder of Protect Morgantown, a group standing against the opening of the gun shop.

She said there had been several shootings just over the past few days.

“Over the holiday weekend, dozens of people were killed. People were injured by gun violence. Many of these shootings are happening in towns. Just like ours at what was supposed to be joyful celebratory events. Morgantown is not an exception,” she told the council.

A resident that considered himself a neighbor to this potential new business said he was uncomfortable with the idea of this type of store close to his home.

“We’re getting a gun store and not just any gun store. One that uses Kyle Rittenhouse in its ad material with the phrase, be a man among men,” he explained.

He also suggested several other ideas of businesses they could put at the location instead.

“We’re not getting a grocery store or, a Mexican restaurant or, a hardware store or any essential services and businesses for downtown,” he said.

However, not everyone in attendance was in opposition of the gun shop.

One resident told the council she didn’t understand why people were uncomfortable with this business coming downtown. As she said, firearms have been sold there for years.

“I don’t know why they are against Big Daddy except it is our county, our state. Okay, but they’ve been selling firearms in Morgantown for 50, some years that I know of,” she told the council.

No formal action regarding this issue was made in the meeting.

