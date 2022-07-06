Advertisement

Two people charged for allowing children to live in deplorable conditions

Heather Jordan and Samuel Leonard
Heather Jordan and Samuel Leonard(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Marion County people were charged after officers said children were walking “in and out of traffic” and lived in a house that had trash throughout.

Officers were on North Pike Street when multiple drivers said two children were “going in and out of traffic” and the man who “appeared to be intoxicated” was with them stumbling and staggering into traffic, according to a criminal complaint.

Further investigation by officers revealed the children walked to a store on Pike Street for Heather Jordan, 34, to purchase “a few items.” When they did not return, she sent the man to check on them, the report says.

Officers contacted CPS who went to Jordan’s home and spoke with her and Samuel Leonard, 29. While speaking to them, officers and CPS reportedly noticed animal feces on the floor and a smell of animal urine that someone “tried to cover … by pouring carpet cleaner on the floor … but was unable to sweep it up” before officials entered the home.

In the home, the report says there was “trash and junk stored everywhere” in one room and the kitchen, piles of toys stacked along a hallway, trash and clothes “scattered everywhere” in a room the two children stayed in and more trash “all over the floor” in a room a 2-year-old slept in.

When asked about the trash in the 2-year-old’s room, Jordan allegedly told officers it was “caused by a trash bag that had just busted while cleaning.”

Officers also reported trash and beer cans were gathered against the side of the home and a garage that had one side “at least completely full up to the windows of the garage door with trash.”

Both Jordan and Leonard have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency crews respond to Cheat Lake
UPDATE: Authorities ID man who drowned at Cheat Lake
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify woman
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen
I-79 rollover
Car rolls over into the tree line on I-79
Th boat operator was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide, driving a vessel while...
Man arrested after teenage girl hit by propeller after going overboard on boat

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's WDTV evening forecast for Jul 6, 2022
The Mayor’s Youth Council’s adopt a banner veteran campaign honors those who have served our...
Banners fly to honor Veterans
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Woman indicted in connection to fatal Nicholas County shooting that killed deputy
The Louis Bennett Public Library in Weston are currently in the middle of their summer reading...
Louis Bennett Public Library holding summer reading program