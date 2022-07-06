Two people charged for allowing children to live in deplorable conditions

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Marion County people were charged after officers said children were walking “in and out of traffic” and lived in a house that had trash throughout.

Officers were on North Pike Street when multiple drivers said two children were “going in and out of traffic” and the man who “appeared to be intoxicated” was with them stumbling and staggering into traffic, according to a criminal complaint.

Further investigation by officers revealed the children walked to a store on Pike Street for Heather Jordan, 34, to purchase “a few items.” When they did not return, she sent the man to check on them, the report says.

Officers contacted CPS who went to Jordan’s home and spoke with her and Samuel Leonard, 29. While speaking to them, officers and CPS reportedly noticed animal feces on the floor and a smell of animal urine that someone “tried to cover … by pouring carpet cleaner on the floor … but was unable to sweep it up” before officials entered the home.

In the home, the report says there was “trash and junk stored everywhere” in one room and the kitchen, piles of toys stacked along a hallway, trash and clothes “scattered everywhere” in a room the two children stayed in and more trash “all over the floor” in a room a 2-year-old slept in.

When asked about the trash in the 2-year-old’s room, Jordan allegedly told officers it was “caused by a trash bag that had just busted while cleaning.”

Officers also reported trash and beer cans were gathered against the side of the home and a garage that had one side “at least completely full up to the windows of the garage door with trash.”

Both Jordan and Leonard have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held at North Central Regional Jail.

