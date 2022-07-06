Warming up with East Fairmont Volleyball

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont Volleyball joins this week’s warmup, bringing an inside view of this year’s team from the freshman, sophomore and senior perspective.

Returning senior Kaitlyn Kelley will be stepping into a new role this year, as a captain, “I think its a really big position, It means leading my team, keeping a positive attitude even if were losing or were getting frustrated over something silly, it’s not all about just the label... I want to be able to be that person that people come to if they’re having problems and be that person to be like, its okay.”

