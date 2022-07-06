Advertisement

Woman indicted in connection to fatal Nicholas County shooting that killed deputy

Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from...
Clodfelter has been charged with providing a firearm to a felon, according to documents from the United State District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia.(SCRJ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A federal grand jury returned a three-count indictment against a Nicholas County woman related to the June 3 shooting that killed one deputy and wounded another.

United States Attorney Will Thompson said Melanie Clodfelter, 41, of Summersville, is charged with knowingly making a false and fictitious oral and written statement by certifying that she was the transferee of a firearm, unlawfully selling or disposing of a firearm to a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by someone who is an unlawful user of and addicted to methamphetamine and marijuana.

The indictment alleges that Clodfelter purchased a Radical Firearms, model RF-15, multi-caliber rifle in Nicholas County on November 17, 2021 and provided it that day to an individual identified in the indictment as “R.H.”

A criminal complaint previously filed against Clodfelter identified the individual as Richie Holcomb, who was prohibited from possessing a firearm because of a July 30, 2014, felony conviction for unlawful wounding in Webster County Circuit Court.

Nicholas County Sheriff’s Deputy Thomas Edward Baker III was killed and Corporal Joshua Ellison was wounded in an exchange of gunfire after responding to a domestic disturbance in the Birch River area on June 3, 2022.

Loved ones of Deputy Tom Baker say he'll be remembered for his contagious laugh and smile.
Holcomb, 36, was fatally shot in the incident.

Thompson commended the investigative work of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), which assisted the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office and the West Virginia State Police in response to the shooting of the two deputies.

Assistant United States Attorney Alex Hamner is handling the prosecution.

Clodfelter faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

An indictment is merely an allegation. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

