Woman recorded kicking child faces child abuse charges

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A video posted on social media showing a child being kicked out of a chair by an adult has led to an arrest, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Staci Burgy has been arrested on child abuse charges.

In an interview, Burgy admitted it was her in the video but told officials she wasn’t attempting to hurt the child, the Cabell County Sheriff tells WSAZ.com.

Burgy told deputies she was imitating something she saw on a TV show.

Burgy is in the Western Regional Jail awaiting arraignment.

The sheriff says the sheriff’s office is working with the Huntington Police Department on the investigation.

