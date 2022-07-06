Advertisement

WVa gov to appeal denial of federal flood assistance

Flash flooding reported in Cabell County, W.Va. on May 6, 2022.
Flash flooding reported in Cabell County, W.Va. on May 6, 2022.(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice said he plans to appeal a ruling that denied federal assistance for flooding in three counties.

Justice said Tuesday that the Federal Emergency Management Agency ruled that May 6 storm damage was not severe enough to qualify for assistance in Cabell, Putnam and Roane counties.

Several inches of rain flooded streets in some places. Public and private property was damaged and utility services were disrupted. Rapidly moving floodwaters several feet deep covered cars along one neighborhood in Huntington.

The governor’s request last month for a disaster declaration included individual assistance with the possibility of receiving Hazard Mitigation Assistance and Small Business Administration Disaster loans. The flooding did not meet FEMA’s threshold to request public assistance.

Justice said the state has 30 days to appeal the ruling.

“We’re going to push back. We’re going to fight it as hard as we possibly can.”

