WVSP officer charged with DUI while on duty
Published: Jul. 6, 2022 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A now former West Virginia State Police officer has been charged with DUI while on duty.
The WVSP charged Kaja Tenney, 26, with Aggravated DUI on Saturday, July 2 following an on-duty incident, WVSP Captain Maddy said.
The alleged incident occurred in Randolph County on Friday, July 1.
Captain Maddy said Tenney is no longer employed with the WVSP.
