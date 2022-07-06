WVSP officer charged with DUI while on duty

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A now former West Virginia State Police officer has been charged with DUI while on duty.

The WVSP charged Kaja Tenney, 26, with Aggravated DUI on Saturday, July 2 following an on-duty incident, WVSP Captain Maddy said.

The alleged incident occurred in Randolph County on Friday, July 1.

Captain Maddy said Tenney is no longer employed with the WVSP.

