WVU football announces fall promotion schedule
Gold Rush, True Blue, Family Day, among others
Published: Jul. 5, 2022 at 10:28 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football has announced their slate of home game promotions for the upcoming season.
Sept. 9th: Gold Rush vs. Kansas
Sept. 17th: Family Day vs. Towson
Oct. 13th: Stripe the Stadium vs. Baylor
Oct. 29th: Homecoming vs. TCU
Nov. 12th: True Blue, Military Appreciation, Mountaineer Week vs. Oklahoma
Nov. 19th: Senior Day vs. Kansas State
