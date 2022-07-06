WVU football announces fall promotion schedule

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia football has announced their slate of home game promotions for the upcoming season.

Sept. 9th: Gold Rush vs. Kansas

Sept. 17th: Family Day vs. Towson

Oct. 13th: Stripe the Stadium vs. Baylor

Oct. 29th: Homecoming vs. TCU

Nov. 12th: True Blue, Military Appreciation, Mountaineer Week vs. Oklahoma

Nov. 19th: Senior Day vs. Kansas State

