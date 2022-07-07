Armed man shot by officers in Raleigh County identified

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - State Police have identified the armed man shot by police on a busy highway in Bradley who died from his injuries.

The suspect has been identified as Matthew Scott Jones, 36, of Culpeper, Virginia, according to Captain Maddy with the West Virginia State Police.

Jones died late Wednesday morning from his injuries.

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

CLICK HERE for prior coverage from our affiliate station WVVA.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.