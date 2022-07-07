Black Heritage Festival set to return to downtown Clarksburg
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Heritage Festival will return to downtown Clarksburg this September.
The event is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Last year’s event was scrapped in September after plans were made to have a scaled down event at Jackson Square.
The event will be held on Sept. 10, according to a vendor application form on their Facebook page.
Entertainment for the event has not yet been announced.
For those interested in being a vendor, click here.
