Black Heritage Festival set to return to downtown Clarksburg

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 2:43 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Black Heritage Festival will return to downtown Clarksburg this September.

The event is back after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year’s event was scrapped in September after plans were made to have a scaled down event at Jackson Square.

The event will be held on Sept. 10, according to a vendor application form on their Facebook page.

Entertainment for the event has not yet been announced.

For those interested in being a vendor, click here.

