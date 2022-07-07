Advertisement

Discontent with Civilian Review Board in Morgantown

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:29 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Morgantown residents shared concerns with council regarding the Police Civilian Review Board that is being established in the city.

The second reading of an ordinance was passed revising the 2021 creation of a Civilian Police Review Board also recodifying it in the city’s code.

Before this was passed, a public hearing was held for residents to share their thoughts on this board.

Former Morgantown Police Officer Debra Gordey was unhappy that the board would not accept any police members on the board, as she felt that having at least one person with this perspective on the board would allow for a more balanced decision.

“No current or retired police officer can be a member of the board nor any family members of current or former police officers,” Gordey said. “That is my concern.”

There was no further discussion when the consent agenda was brought up, and the ordinance passed unanimously.

