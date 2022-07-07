Harrison County Sheriff reacts to recent string of police involved shootings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - July 6′s officer-involved shooting in Bradley was the latest in a recent string of fatal shootings involving law enforcement.

It comes after a shootout on June 30 in Floyd County, Kentucky, that left three officers dead, one K-9 officer dead, and five others wounded.

In our area, Upshur County Chief Deputy Mike Coffman was shot in a shootout on I-79 South near Weston, Nicholas County Deputy Sheriff Tom Baker was shot and killed in the line of duty, and the I-79 manhunt from Harrison to Marion counties involved shooting by multiple members of law enforcement.

Harrison County Sheriff Robert Matheny shared his thoughts on this increase in shootings.

“We train for and are prepared for. However, I don’t know why we’ve seen it with this much frequency over the past many years. So, we are aware of that,” he said.

Matheny added Harrison county deputies were involved in the Weston and Marion County incidents on I-79.

Two of Harrison County’s deputies were going through professional standards investigations, as that is part of protocol following these types of events.

“But, it is a shame that the violence towards law enforcement has increased. I’m not exactly sure why. I don’t expect it to change much for the better. So what we have to do is as law enforcement we have to train better,” Matheny explained.

He said after these types of incidents. There was always a criminal investigation, and even more at the judicial level.

Matheny added one of the most difficult things as a police officer was the comments from people on social media that are anti-law enforcement.

He said many that make these types of posts have never been put in the difficult decisions they face daily.

