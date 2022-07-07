Helen Amelia Michael, 83, of Fairmont passed away on Wednesday, July 06, 2022, at Mon Health Medical Center. She was born in Portland, Oregon on November 29, 1938. She retired from NIOSH with 20 years of service as a secretary. She enjoyed knitting but most enjoyed time with her family. She is survived by her husband of 63 years Robert Michael of Fairmont; one son Robert “Bob” Michael of Fairmont; one daughter Margaret Caye Michael of Charleston; grandchildren Travis Michael, Logan Michael, Roxanne Michel, Susie Michael, and Debin Michael; and great grandchildren Weston Michael, Blake Michael, and Cameron Michael. She was preceded in death by one son Gary Nixon Michael. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Saturday July 09, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Orville Wright officiating. Entombment will follow at Mt. Zion Mausoleum and Cemetery. Condolences and memories may be share for the family at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.