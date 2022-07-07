Kayla Smith’s Thursday Morning Forecast | July 7, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday everyone! It’s been a dreary start to the day, with clouds and scattered showers, as well as a little bit of fog. As we head towards the afternoon, showers are going to be tapering off, and clouds will clear a bit as well. So we’ll be dry today in terms of precipitation; for the air, not so much. Humidity is going to be high once again due to moisture in the atmosphere, so while our highs today will be in the mid-80s, it’s going to feel more like the upper 80s and even low 90s further west. We’ll remain free of precipitation until Friday night, when another blast of rain and storms approaches from the west. The precipitation is likely to start off light in our area, becoming heavier Saturday morning and afternoon. There are likely to be thunderstorms embedded in the rain Saturday afternoon, but none should be too severe. By Saturday evening, the rain will start to pull away to the east as high pressure from the north descends over us. This high pressure will bring drier, calmer conditions for Sunday and Monday, until more storms roll in Tuesday evening.

Today: Decreasing clouds. High: 85

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, then rain late. High: 86

Saturday: Rain and thunderstorms. High: 79

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 84

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.