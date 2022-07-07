Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | July 7th, 2022

The weekend is coming, but we have to get through some storms first!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:13 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - It was a cloudy day out with just some time of the sun peaking through. We are not expecting to see too much in terms of showers or storms tonight. Most of the activity that is to the west of us will move south. Overnight we will likely see more stars, then in the morning, we could see some dense patchy fog in the area. Friday will end up being a mostly sunny day, but as we end the day, we’ll begin to see showers and thunderstorms developing to the west of us. Those storms will move in during the overnight hours and some of them could produce heavy downpours. The lingering clouds won’t be too soon to depart on Saturday, but by the end of the day, we should see some decreasing clouds. Sunday and Monday is looking very nice with temperatures rising too.

Clarksburg Forecast

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with AM fog: Low: 67

Friday: AM Fog, then PM storms: High 88

Saturday: AM Fog then mostly cloudy: High 79

Sunday: Mostly sunny: High 85

