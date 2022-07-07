Advertisement

Lawmakers react to Justice tax cut pitch

Lawmakers react to Justice tax cut pitch
Lawmakers react to Justice tax cut pitch
By Curtis Johnson
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:43 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s proposal for a 10% reduction in the state’s income tax is not a guarantee, but it has support from lawmakers such as Del. Dana Ferrell.

“When we talk about income tax relief, these are people who are working,” he said Thursday. “Hard-working people, West Virginians, and this is an opportunity to allow them to keep more of their money, and the great thing is they’re either going to invest it or spend it back into the local economy.”

Delegate Ferrell, R-Kanawha, was among 76 delegates who overwhelmingly supported a similar, 10% income tax cut in February.

Analysts said that plan would have saved the average household $200 to $300 a year.

Individual savings is not yet known for the Governor’s proposal, however, he said it’s different. He said it is built on more data that shows stronger growth and less risk.

“This is not cluttered with all kinds of triggers,” he said Wednesday. “It’s just this as simple, as I always say, ‘As simple as mud.’ So with all of that, you’ve got $5 gasoline today, you’ve got all kinds of issues that last January or February we didn’t have.”

The governor said people need tax relief now, but the proposal may face an uphill climb.

The state Senate never considered the House proposal earlier this year.

Senate President Craig Blair has stated, on the record, a desire to eliminate the personal property tax over other items.

Senate leadership has been unavailable to speak on camera, but Senate Democrats believe eliminating the personal property tax and slashing the income tax may be too much.

“That’s a huge price tag,” said Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier. “You’re probably talking in the neighborhood of $750 million to do both of those, and the problem is that property tax is not, that relief is not immediate.”

Delegate Ferrell supports cutting both taxes. He believes it may be possible, but doing so will require taking a close look.

The governor’s proposal would be retroactive to January 2022. That means taxpayers could see a change in withholdings from their paychecks this fall, along with a cheaper tax bill when they file their 2022 return next year.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Armed man shot by officers in Raleigh County identified
WVSP officer charged with DUI while on duty
Tanner L. Moore
Man charged with murdering woman in Pocahontas County
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify woman
Officials said one person was flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Nicholas County.
One person life-flighted after UTV crash

Latest News

$882K awarded to Tennerton Elementary for additions, renovations
generic hospital bed
Northern West Virginia hospital settles with feds for $1.5M
Kayla Smith’s Friday Morning Forecast | July 8, 2022
Kayla Smith's Friday Morning Forecast | July 8, 2022
Harrison County Sheriff weighs in on recent officer-related shootings.
Harrison County Sheriff reacts to recent string of police involved shootings