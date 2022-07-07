Man charged with murdering woman in Pocahontas County

MARLINTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged in Pocahontas County after officers said he murdered a woman.

Officers were dispatched to Marlinton on July 3 and saw a deceased woman, later identified as Angela Garretson, “lying on her stomach over a hill in a recently cut field,” according to a criminal complaint.

Garretson reportedly had two holes in the back of her hoodie.

Additional crews arrived on scene and determined Garretson had three gunshot wounds to her body, according to court documents.

Officers said Tanner Moore, 25, went to the WVSP Marlinton Detachment on July 6 and said in a recorded statement that he “shot and murdered the victim.”

Moore has been charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm during the commission of a felony. He is being held without bond at Southern Regional Jail.

