Advertisement

Marion County man federally indicted on drug charges

(MGN)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a Fairmont man was federally indicted on drug charges Wednesday.

Jeremy Jenkins, 31, was indicted on two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Jenkins is accused of having methamphetamine in April 2021 and having more than five grams of methamphetamine in January 2021 and February 2021 in Harrison County.

Jenkins faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each charge.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennie T. Conklin is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify woman
WVSP officer charged with DUI while on duty
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police: Gun-wielding man shot by officers dies; investigation ongoing
Emergency crews respond to Cheat Lake
UPDATE: Authorities ID man who drowned at Cheat Lake

Latest News

An aerial view is shown of the scene of a shooting in Smithsburg, Maryland, on Thursday. (WJLA)
West Virginia man indicted for fatal Maryland shootings
Joshua P. Witt
Mon Co. man federally indicted by grand jury on firearms, drug charges
NCWV Airport selects new carrier
More than 1,000 business registered statewide in June