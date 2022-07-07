Marion County man federally indicted on drug charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a Fairmont man was federally indicted on drug charges Wednesday.

Jeremy Jenkins, 31, was indicted on two counts of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Jenkins is accused of having methamphetamine in April 2021 and having more than five grams of methamphetamine in January 2021 and February 2021 in Harrison County.

Jenkins faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each charge.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennie T. Conklin is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

