Middle school teacher arrested on sexual abuse charges

A teacher with Cabell County Schools faces charges of allegedly sexually abusing multiple...
A teacher with Cabell County Schools faces charges of allegedly sexually abusing multiple students, according to Cabell County court records.(Pixabay)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 6:32 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teacher with Cabell County Schools faces charges of allegedly sexually abusing multiple students, according to Cabell County court records.

The alleged incidents happened from August 2019 through January of this year, according to the criminal complaint.

Daniel Francis Miles, 49, a Barboursville Middle School teacher, is charged with sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person in a position of trust to a child, and third-degree sexual abuse.

Miles was arrested Thursday at the Cabell County Courthouse.

Many of the allegations involve inappropriate contact and touching, as well as inappropriate statements toward students, according to the complaint.

It also states that an administrator with Cabell County Schools told investigators that Miles had been reprimanded before for similar allegations. That administrator asked Miles in a letter to refrain from “jovial touching of students” or the matter would be referred to the superintendent.

A Cabell County Schools spokesman released the following statement Thursday night:

“Mr. Miles was placed on paid administrative leave beginning January 13, 2022. There is still an internal investigation underway, so we cannot provide any further comment.”

