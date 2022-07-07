Advertisement

Mon Co. man federally indicted by grand jury on firearms, drug charges

Joshua P. Witt
Joshua P. Witt(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said a Morgantown man was federally indicted on Wednesday by a grand jury on firearms and drug charges.

Joshua P. Witt, 36, was indicted on two counts of “Unlawful Possession of Firearm by Person Convicted of Domestic Violence Crime,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” and one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute More than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Witt, a person prohibited from having a firearm because of prior domestic violence convictions, is accused of having a 9mm pistol in April 2021 and another 9mm pistol in April 2022, Ihlenfeld said.

Witt is also accused of having methamphetamine in April 2021 and having more than five grams of methamphetamine in April 2022.

The alleged crimes took place in Monongalia and Preston Counties.

Witt faces up to 10 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000 for each firearms charge and the first methamphetamine charge.

He also faces at least five years and up to 4 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $5 million.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Cogar is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Preston County Sheriff’s Office investigated.

An indictment is merely an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

