More than 1,000 business registered statewide in June

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - The WV Secretary of State’s Office registered 1,002 new businesses statewide during the month of June, according to Secretary of State Mac Warner.

Gilmer County led the state in the percentage of new business growth through June with a total of seven new business registrations, a 2.40% increase.

Counties that lead the state in total businesses registered for the month of June were Kanawha, Berkeley, Monongalia, Raleigh and Cabell.

Kanawha County successfully registered 119 businesses while Berkeley County reported 111 new registrations. In Monongalia County, 76 businesses registered. Raleigh County had 59 new businesses register and Cabell County totaled 58 registrations for the month.

Statewide, West Virginia registered 12,796 new businesses in the previous 12-month period, from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.

Click here to review county-by-county growth on the Business Statistics Database.

