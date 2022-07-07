NCWV Airport selects new carrier

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Pending approval by the United States Department of Transportation, the North Central West Virginia Airport is expected to have a new daily service provider – as well as a new destination hub – by the final quarter of 2022, Director Rick Rock said.

“We’re going to notify the DOT of our recommendation to switch our EAS (Essential Air Service) provider to Contour Airlines,” said Rock.

Contour is based out of Smyrna, TN. If approved, NCWV Airport will have 12 weekly round trips to Charlotte. The flights will be on a 30-seat Embraer (ERJ145) Regional Jet that will feature beverage service and other amenities.

“The goal of the process was to ensure uninterrupted services to our region. I’m confident Contour Airlines will facilitate connections for business travelers and leisure travelers alike,” noted Benedum Airport Authority President, Ernie VanGilder. “We urge the Department of Transportation to award Contour Airlines the essential air service contract as soon as possible so we can begin planning for the future.”

The bid being recommended is, as noted, part of the EAS program funded by the Federal Aviation Administration under the federal DOT. Currently, United Express doing business under SkyWest is overseeing that service and bid slightly more than $3 million for twice daily flights to both Chicago and Washington, D.C.

United announced recently it was eliminating 30 routes – primarily smaller, rural airports – due to a shortage of pilots. The stoppage had nothing to do with service locally, which had exceeded past EAS providers.

Contour’s bid is slightly more than $5.5 million. Rock said he imagines all bids are higher, as was noted on the other three bids received by the airport, for all EAS services.

“The cost of doing business has gone up significantly,” said Rock. “You look at fuel costs, staffing costs, and a whole lot more so that was not totally unexpected.”

A previous EAS provider utilized Charlotte Douglas International Airport to much fanfare, but it did not work out. However, that was a result of the air provider unable to keep planes on schedule as opposed to the public not buying in, Rock said.

“It provides all the network connectivity. I can’t think of a better connection when you factor everything in, including the fact it’s a short, 40-minute flight,” said Rock. “The other important part of this is there are a lot of West Virginians living in Charlotte and that entire region and this will be an easy way for them to come home and visit.”

For those who will be utilizing the flight for connecting flights to destinations nationally and globally, the options should be plentiful. Contour has a ticket and bag agreement in place with American Airlines and that should bode well considering that – behind Delta at Atlanta – the Charlotte Hub for American Airlines is the second largest on the east coast.

“We think our customers will be happy because it’s a reliable jet and jet service,” said Rock, who recently flew aboard a Contour plane. “The community will be very happy.”

Contour may be new to the area, but it is not new to West Virginia. Rock said they have had positive feedback from the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport in Parkersburg as well as the Raleigh County Memorial Airport in Beckley.

