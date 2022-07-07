Advertisement

One person life-flighted after UTV crash

Officials said one person was flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Nicholas County.
Officials said one person was flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Nicholas County.(Facebook : Summersville Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one person was flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Nicholas County on Wednesday.

Rescue crews were initially sent to look for a missing person near Summersville before receiving information that the person went missing after going for a ride on a UTV, according to the Summersville Fire Department.

Crews found the person had wrecked the UTV and sustained injuries that required them to be life-flighted from the scene.

There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify woman
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen
WVSP officer charged with DUI while on duty
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police: Gun-wielding man shot by officers dies; investigation ongoing
Emergency crews respond to Cheat Lake
UPDATE: Authorities ID man who drowned at Cheat Lake

Latest News

Photo of Jamie Ferguson from criminal complaint | United States District Court
‘Trump girl’: WVa Guard member admits role in Capitol riot
Kayla Smith's Thursday Morning Forecast | July 7, 2022
Kayla Smith's Thursday Morning Forecast | July 7, 2022
Officials begin $3.5 million fire house renovation
Officials begin $3.5 million fire house renovation
WVSP officer charged with DUI while on duty