One person life-flighted after UTV crash

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Officials said one person was flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Nicholas County on Wednesday.

Rescue crews were initially sent to look for a missing person near Summersville before receiving information that the person went missing after going for a ride on a UTV, according to the Summersville Fire Department.

Crews found the person had wrecked the UTV and sustained injuries that required them to be life-flighted from the scene.

There is no word on the extent of the person’s injuries.

