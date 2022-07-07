One person life-flighted in Mount Clare crash, roadway blocked

MOUNT CLARE, W.Va (WDTV) - One person is being life-flighted to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Mount Clare.

The crash, which happened on Buckhannon Pike, was called in to officials on Thursday just before 5:00 p.m., according to the Harrison County 911 Center.

Officials said the accident has blocked the roadway. It is not known at this time when the roadway will reopen.

State Police Bridgeport responded to the crash in addition to Anmoore, Nutter Fort and Stonewood Fire Departments.

