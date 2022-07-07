Over $1 million in STOP Violence Against Woman Act grants awarded

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice has awarded $1,073,538 in STOP Violence Against Women program grant funds to 24 projects across West Virginia.

The purpose of these funds is to establish or enhance teams whose core members include victim service providers, law enforcement, and prosecution to improve the criminal justice system’s response to violence against women.

The grants provide personnel, equipment, training, technical assistance, and information systems for the establishment or enhancement of these teams.

Additionally, statewide projects are funded to provide training and educational opportunities for all victim service providers, law enforcement, prosecution, and court personnel throughout the state.

These funds are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office on Violence Against Women, and are administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

The following funds were awarded statewide:

Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia: $49,269.00 These funds provide for the expansion of the Victim Outreach Remote Technology Project to improve the court system’s response to violent crimes against women through training and increasing virtual access for victims/survivors to the state court system.

West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence, Inc.: $51,300.00 These funds provide cultural competency training and technical assistance opportunities for STOP Teams, domestic and sexual violence advocates, and allied professions.

West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information Services: $167,214.00 These funds expand training, collaborations, resource development, and technical assistance to strengthen sexual assault and stalking services.

West Virginia Prosecuting Attorneys Institute: $64,335.00 The purpose is to continue to develop and strengthen prosecution strategies and best practices, as well as improve prosecution-based victim services in cases involving violence against women.



The following funds were awarded to counties in north-central West Virginia:

HOPE Inc. Task Force on Domestic Violence in Harrison County: $42,066.00 These funds are to continue the multidisciplinary approach to fighting the problems of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, and dating violence. Focus on the coordination of victim services to include the following members: the Harrison County Prosecuting Attorney, Harrison County Sheriff’s Office, the Clarksburg City Police Department, the Bridgeport Police Department, and the Task Force on Domestic Violence, HOPE Inc.

HOPE Inc. Task Force on Domestic Violence in Marion County: $42,871.00 These funds are to continue the multidisciplinary approach to fighting the problems of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking, dating violence, elder abuse, and human trafficking. Focus is on the coordination of victim services to include the following members: Marion County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney, Fairmont City Police Department, and the Task Force on Domestic Violence, Hope Inc.

Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center in Monongalia County: $67,180.00 These funds provide the STOP team with representatives of Monongalia and Preston Counties to participate in training and networking. Victim services will be provided by RDVIC.

Comprehensive Women’s Service Council in Nicholas County: $28,747.00 These funds provide for building a more coordinated and informed community response to victims of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence, stalking, and holding perpetrators accountable for their crimes.

Rape and Domestic Violence Information Center in Preston County: $31,040.00 These funds provide the STOP team with representatives of Monongalia and Preston Counties to participate in training and networking. Victim services will be provided by RDVIC.

Women’s Aid in Crisis, Inc. in Randolph County: $21,311.00 These funds provide services to end violence against women by working together as a multidisciplinary team to provide unduplicated, continuous, safe, trauma-informed, and victim-centered services with specific outreach to underserved women.



Hundreds of thousands of dollars were awarded to various other counties across West Virginia.

