Advertisement

Texas governor authorizes state to return migrants to border

FILE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard...
FILE – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.(Source: KPRC 2 Click2Houston/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 7, 2022 at 7:26 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has authorized state forces to apprehend and transport migrants to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican on Thursday claimed the enforcement powers of federal agents, pushing the legal boundaries of Texas’ escalating efforts to curb the rising number of crossings.

The federal government is responsible for enforcement of immigration laws.

But for more than a year Texas has patrolled the border with an increasingly heavier hand.

Abbott stopped short of authorizing Texas troopers and National Guard members to take migrants across the ports of entry and into Mexico.

The move raises questions over the training they have to detain and transport migrants and is likely to invite legal challenges.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the woman
Bridgeport PD asking for help to identify woman
WVSP officer charged with DUI while on duty
Water covers part of state Route 3 near Duval PK-8 School in Lincoln County.
West Virginia woman struck by lightning while in her kitchen
Screenshot of video taken by witness of man wielding apparent gun on Robert C. Byrd Drive in...
Police release name of man who died in Raleigh County officer-involved shooting
Emergency crews respond to Cheat Lake
UPDATE: Authorities ID man who drowned at Cheat Lake

Latest News

WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted to a courtroom for a...
WNBA’s Griner pleads guilty at her drug trial in Russia
Harrison County Sheriff weighs in on recent officer-related shootings.
Harrison County Sheriff reacts to recent string of police involved shootings
Mexico seized a half-ton of fentanyl at a warehouse in the northern city of Culiacan.
Mexico seizes ‘historic’ half-ton of fentanyl at warehouse
Local sheriff reacts to rise in officer-related shootings