$580K in funding announced for Preston Memorial Hospital

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Preston Memorial Hospital will receive $580,000 in funding through a Health Resources and Services Administration Community Funded Project Award.

The funding, announced by U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, was made available through a Congressionally Directed Spending request from both senators.

Senator Capito is thrilled to see the funding fulfil a critical need in Preston County.

I am thrilled to see this funding heading to Preston Memorial Hospital to support their Oncology Infusion Center, fulfilling a critical need in Preston County. West Virginians living in rural counties often face logistical challenges accessing the health services they desperately need. By bolstering community health facilities in West Virginia, we can improve the health outcomes for our residents, providing accessible care to those who need it most. Leaders from MonHealth and Preston Memorial stressed the importance of this project to me, and I’m pleased to have secured the funding they need through congressionally directed spending measures.

Senator Manchin is looking forward to seeing the positive impacts of the funding.

The Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital provides affordable, quality healthcare for many West Virginians, which is why I fought to include this earmark in the funding bill that was signed into law earlier this year. Today’s announcement is great news for the Kingwood community and the entire region, and I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of the investment. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to support hospitals and maintain health services across the Mountain State.

Melissa Lockwood, Chief Administrative Officer for MonHealth Preston Memorial, says the ability to offer a full service infusion center in Preston County will be life-changing for those who receive a cancer diagnosis.

