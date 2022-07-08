$882K awarded to Tennerton Elementary for additions, renovations

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - Upshur County Schools has awarded $882,625 to Tennerton Elementary School for additions and renovations.

The school will replace its 42-year-old modular building with a new kindergarten classroom and a new universal pre-kindergarten classroom that will support educational innovations for young learners.

The project also includes improvements for student safety, including a new entryway and a new fire sprinkler system, creating a more secure learning environment for all students.

Tristen Gray, Principal of Tennerton Elementary, is excited for the additions and renovations.

Tennerton Elementary School is eager for the additions and renovations of two new classrooms and a safe schools’ entry. This project will allow for us to have all classes, including a new Pre-K, in the main school building, eliminating the need of the outdated modular classroom environment. The safe schools’ entry is perhaps the most exciting aspect of all because of the new school safety features it will bring. We are looking forward to the renovations.

Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus, Superintendent of Upshur County Schools, says this will bring the students into a safer and more inclusive environment to learn in.

Ensuring the safety of our students and staff is always a top priority. Currently, our Pre-K facility is located off-campus. The addition of the Reggio-Emilia Pre-K classroom will allow students to learn in a student-centered, relationship fostered environment. Removing the 42-year-old modular Kindergarten classroom will bring our students into a safer and more inclusive setting. We are thrilled to offer these new opportunities to our students, staff, families, and community.

