Billy Lee Skidmore, Jr., 75 of Webster Springs, passed away on Monday, July 4, 2022 at Ruby Memorial. He was born June 14, 1947 in Webster Springs to the late Billie Lee and Geraline Kathrine “Susie” Spencer Skidmore. Billy was a member of Elk Valley Chapel; was a retired school bus driver for the Webster County Board of Education; a member of the Webster Springs Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years; a former police officer and Webster Springs Mayor; and was a former drum major at Webster Springs High School. He liked boating, skiing, and traveling to the ocean. He loved to cook and listen to music and was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Linda Sue Comuzie Skidmore. He is survived by his daughter Julie Lee (Nicky) Skidmore; brother Jimmy Skidmore; sisters Kathy (Buck) Hamrick, Marjorie (Reggie) Stewart, and Connie (Ken) Skidmore; and several nieces and nephews and extended family and friends. Funeral Services to celebrate Billy’s life will be held on Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Holly River Baptist Church Cemetery, Diana. Friends may join the family for visitation two hours prior to service time at the Funeral Home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.doddreedfh.com. Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Skidmore family.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.