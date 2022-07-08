Blondail “Sam” Rohrbaugh, 89, a resident of Elkins, went to be with the Lord Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at home surrounded by family and under the care of Mountain Hospice. Sam was born Wednesday, July 27, 1932, in Petersburg, a son of the late Goldie Rohrbaugh. In December 1950 he married Velda Simmons who proceeded him In death in 2003. Sam then married Genevieve “Norma” Chambers on September 11, 2004 and spent the rest of his life with her. Norma survives at their home. Left to cherish Sam’s memory is his bonus great grandchild whom he raised as his own, Shyla Dominguez, one daughter, Donna Cowen and husband Dick of Elkins, bonus children, Marie Bennett and husband Nathan of Elkins, Carolyn Lazada and husband Marty of NY, Harold Bromell and wife Young Hui of VA, Twinkle Smith of VA, Austin Smith and wife Joann of MD, one daughter in law, Jeanie Rohrbaugh of Huttonsville, one sister, Dottie Lambert of Monterey, VA, grandchildren D1, Josh, Jessie, Danielle Coffman and husband Josh, bonus grandchildren, Jennifer, Stephanie, Louie of NY, Chris Bromell, Nikki Schmidt and husband George of VA, Miriam Dominguez of NC, Rosa Dominguez of VA, Becky Flore and husband Chris of MD, Leah Simmons and husband Patrick of MD, Titus Smith, Robyn Smith and fiancé Tyler Pifer, Koda and Kylie Smith all of Elkins, great-grandchildren, Evvy, Aden, Christopher, Crimson, Zander, Desiree, Emmalynn, Deacon, Caleb, Rachael, and bonus great-grandchildren Austin Smith, Gene Dominguez, Racheal Smith, Hannah and Ryan Flore, Caroline Simmons, and Nova Smith. Proceeding Sam in death besides his mother was one sister, Genevieve Jenny Welcher, two nephews, Tony Rohrbaugh and Duke Rohrbaugh Jr. and mostly recently his son, Danny Rohrbaugh. Sam began his Logging career as a young man. He was the owner of Rohrbaugh Logging for many years. In 1989 he received the WV Outstanding Logger award. Sam went on to work for several logging company’s and made many friends over the years. At the time of his retirement, he was employed with Fox Lumber Company. He was known by many as one of the best hard-working men in the logging industry. Sam loved coon hunting, enjoyed watching westerns, going to the flea market, joy rides over the mountain for spring water, spending time with friends and telling stories. The family would like to give its most sincere thanks and gratitude to his special caregivers Marie Bennett, Patty Guenette, Robyn Smith and Mia McGath. And a very special thank you to Norma for providing such wonderful and special care, going above and beyond during his time here with us. Visitation will be held at the Randolph Funeral Home Monday, July 11, 2022, from 3 pm until 4 pm, the funeral hour. Pastor Curlie Ray Jr. and Pastor Nathan Bennett will officiate. Sam’s request for cremation will then be honored.

