Clay-Battelle’s Kendal Saul has an undeniable love for the game

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Discovering a genuine love for a sport inside and out has come easy to Clay-Battelle’s Kendal Saul, “I feel alive when I play volleyball, it brings me to life, and its really shows who I am, the sport is who I am, so I really love playing it cause I just feel like I’m myself and I’m free.”

It’s the passion for the sport that’s driven her dedication throughout the years, “I started and I was like I love this, I want to do this and I’m committed to this so I think me being so committed and practicing and doing all those kinds of things made me a better volleyball player. I think I’ve seen myself improve through hard work and dedication, a lot of practice, a lot of hard work and also really good competition, playing against good competition also makes you better,” said Saul.

Her growth is generated from within, but her motivation has been fueled from her dad, who even tried to get in on the volleyball coaching action back in Saul’s middle school days.

“Definitely my dad he’s very hard on me but he also pushes me for the better he always used to make me practice and hit balls to me, and it’s just, he’s really motivated me,” Saul said.

Always a sports centered family, the connection they formed through Saul’s love of the game has allowed their bond to strengthen, “I think he saw how much, how much I loved it, so he loved it more, through men ad i think that brought us closer because we’re a really athletic family, we love sports, and so it just brought us close together over one sport, instead of multiple.”

Saul returns for her senior year on the heels and horizon of two big accomplishments, last fall being named All-Conference Player of the Year, “I cried, but it was a great honor because it really made me feel like the hard work had really pulled off, like I pulled it all together, and it was a great accomplishment for me,” said Saul.

And being named captain for the upcoming season, chosen by her teammates, “It was a lot for me because it’s my fellow teammates, the girls I’ve played with ever since I started, so it meant a lot that they had faith in me that I would lead the team.”

Coming off a region runner-up run last year, Saul heads back to the court with big goals in mind, but her passion for volleyball isn’t going anywhere, no matter what the season may bring.

“I feel in love with the game so when you fall in love with the game you want to always be doing it,” said Saul.

