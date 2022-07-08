Eileen Faye (Baer) Fansler, 86, of Pleasant Valley, passed away on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on April 25, 1936, in Thomas, WV; a daughter of the late Oscar and Lenora (Lambert) Baer. Eileen was a 1954 graduate from Parson High School. She went to work for the FBI in Washington, DC for 2 years. Despite going to high school together, Willis and Eileen went on their first date when she worked in Washington, DC and he was in the Marine Corp in Camp Lejeune, NC. They married in 1956. Eileen was a homemaker for a few years before working at Sterling Faucet. She retired from Creative Labels after 30 years of service. She was a member of the Valley Chapel United Methodist Church. Eileen enjoyed being a member of a bowling league in her younger years. She enjoyed watching the Los Angeles Lakers, Pittsburgh Steelers, West Virginia University basketball and football. Eileen loved spending time with her grand kids and attending any events they were a part of. Eileen loved cooking for her family and spending time with them. Eileen is survived by her children, Debbie Fansler of Fairmont, Mike Fansler of Fairmont, Susan Fansler of Fairmont, Doug Fansler and his wife, Leanne of Fairmont, Pamela Paugh and her husband, Mike of Fairmont, and Sheila Fansler and her wife, Traci Hummel of Cleveland, Ohio; her eight grandchildren, Stacy Wallace, Jonathan McKenzie, Allison McNamara and her husband, Connor, Aaron Fansler and his wife, Alex, Michelle Grubb and her husband, Philip, Samantha Paugh and her fiancée, Caleb Kuhn, Julia Fansler , and Shelby Fansler; her five great grandchildren, Jack McNamara, Angela Jemeyson, Heaven Jakusz, Joleigh Wallace, and Ricky Ripley. In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Willis Ray Fansler; her sisters, Stanis Long, and Judith Mullennex. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Monday from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m., and at Valley Chapel United Methodist Church, 1511 Pleasant Valley Road, Fairmont on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jackie Chambers, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com.

