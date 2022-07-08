Federal DOT announces $15 million grant for terminal project at NCWV Airport

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced that it will award nearly $1 billion from President Joe Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to 85 airports across the country to improve terminals of diverse sizes.

Included in the list of 85 airports is the North Central West Virginia Airport.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation Web site, NCWV Airport will receive $15 million.

The funding will come from the infrastructure package that was passed late in 2021.

“That was a home run,” said Benedum Airport Authority Vice President and Harrison County Commissioner David Hinkle. “We have applied for (the grant) and had been keeping track and realized that we kept getting on one short list after another. The last we knew we were hoping we made the final cut, and we did. We’re very grateful for the two senators (Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Shelly Moore Capito) making sure we got that.”

The terminal project has not yet started, but efforts to fund it have long been in place.

Prior to building the terminal, NCWV Airport officials embarked on the ongoing excavation project, or “mountain moving” project as officials there have described it, to create 100 acres of developable land. The terminal, along with a business park, will be located in the area.

The $15 million will cover a substantial portion of the estimated $25 million terminal cost.

Hinkle said the Authority, the airport’s governing body, is looking at additional grants from the FAA for tarmac and taxiway work as well as for utilities that are part of the $25 million.

The airport also was awarded a $10 million grant from Gov. Jim Justice as well as a $10 million low interest loan.

Millions have already been spent on excavation, which is not part of the $25 million terminal cost. The airport still has the loan at its disposal, said Hinkle.

Hinkle said drawings of the terminal are being done as well as testing of the soil for proper compaction. He said if all goes well the terminal project could go out to bid before the end of the year with a spring 2023 starting time.

“As for completion, it’s anyone’s guess when you’re looking at supply line issues,” said Hinkle.

Hinkle said the project started more than five years ago and involves multiple levels of cooperation between local governments at the municipal and county level, as well as the state and federal government.

“With this grant, we’re way over $30 million in grants for the airport in the last five years,” said Hinkle. “It’s a great accomplishment and there are a lot of people that deserve credit … for bringing all of these entities together.”

