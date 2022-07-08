Jeanie Malick, age 72, of, Clarksburg, WV, inherited her eternal life July 2, 2022, at the Miletree Center in Spencer, WV. She was born February 12, 1950, in Springfield, Missouri to Milo Raymond Salyer and C. Margie Jordan. Her parents moved to Versailles, Missouri to purchase and operate the Pioneer Restaurant. She graduated from Central High School, Springfield, Missouri, in 1968, where she was a bass drummer in the renown, all female, Kilties Drum and Bugle Corps. In 1991 she graduated from Lincoln University School of Nursing, Jefferson City, Missouri. She met her future husband James Malick, in Atlanta, Georgia in 2000 at United Methodist Church Missionary Training Center on the campus of Candler Seminary. She married Jim on February 13, 2005, at West Milford Charge UMC, West Milford, WV. Shortly after Jim was appointed to Memorial UMC, then Peterstown UMC, on to the Gassaway Charge UMC and finally retirement only to be appointed to Duff Street United Methodist Church, Clarksburg WV. She was active in the United Methodist Women in all churches, where she held various offices. She was also active in the WV Conference of the UMC United Methodist Women, holding various offices and making friends that were there to encourage her through her disease, of dementia, right to the very end. In Versailles her three children were born, Tom, James “Jimmy”, and Tim. She was extremely proud of all her sons, their marriages, children, careers, and successes. Each possessing different talents and abilities. In Missouri she was employed as a surgery room nurse and later a hospice nurse. She also worked as an EMT, with her best friend Cindy Gray, Barb and Vicky, on the Mid-Mo Ambulance Service and volunteered as Training & Safety Officer of the Versailles Rural Fire Protection Department. She originated the Versailles Apple Festival that began in 1980. She was appointed as the associate pastor of First United Methodist Church of Versailles, Missouri after graduating from the UMC Course of Study. Jeanie took her love of God, nursing, and people and founded the Matthew 25 Ministry, a free health clinic in Versailles, MO. In West Virginia she answered her called to be a pastor’s wife. She volunteered at the Susan Dewhoff Memorial Clinic in West Milford. She served as a Parish Nurse graduating from WV University. She was an active part of the WV Conference of the United Methodist Church, in the Minister’s Mates holding various offices and making friends, Jeanie never met a stranger, knowing the names of store clerks and church members alike. She served as the Chairperson of the WV UMC Health and Wellness Committee and at the Conference Connectional Table. She leaves behind her husband Jim, of Clarksburg WV and Shallotte NC; her five children, Tom Leeper and wife Jenny of Acworth, GA; James (Jimmy) Robert Leeper and wife Sanam of Doha, Qatar; Tim Leeper and wife Erica of St. Louis, MO; Rebecca Malick Butler of Fairmont WV; Jeffrey Malick and wife Kira of Fairmont WV; nine grandchildren, Sidney Leeper, Issacc Leeper, RJ Butler, Nicole Butler, AJ Butler, Grace Leeper, Luci Malick, Myles Leeper, and Tyler Wisenbaler, her special friend Ann Hickman Heater of Gassaway WV, and many Braxton Co crafting friends. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents, one brother James Leeper and her best friend Cindy Gray. Memorial service will be held Tuesday, July 12, at Duff Street United Methodist Church, Clarksburg, WV., with Rev. Virgil “Butch” Huffman officiating. A time of visitation with be hosted by her family from 10am till noon the hour of her Service of Celebration. Per Jeanie’s wishes her remains will be cremated with ashes being spread across the beach property in NC, to fulfill the plans of her and her husband retiring together at “the Beach” in NC. The family would like to extend a grateful thanks to the Genesis Miletree Center, Spencer, WV for providing Jeanie a second home and family with special care and love and the Kanawha Hospice Care. Jeanie’s wishes were for ministry to continue in her memory. Please donate to WV Conference UMC Hunger Ministries, c/o Duff Street UMC, 400 Duff Avenue, Clarksburg WV by mail or online at duffstreetchurch.org website and on Facebook Thank you to Amos Carvelli Funeral Home for being there for the family at this most precious time in our lives. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

