Kayla Smith’s Friday Morning Forecast | July 8, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Friday! It’s been a foggy start to the day, but that fog is slowly burning off as the sun continues to rise. Clouds have also been present this morning; those are going to persist for the remainder of the morning, though we may see a few peeks of sun through them. Heading into the afternoon, scattered showers will start to cross our area from the west. They’ll start off light, and not everyone will see a pop-up shower this afternoon. Where there isn’t rain, clouds will continue. Overnight, heavier, steadier rain will push in, with the heavier rain anticipated to hit more of our northern counties as opposed to southern. During the overnight hours, we may have some mild thunderstorm activity embedded in this rain as well, but nothing will be severe. Thunderstorms taper off by daybreak but steady rain will continue for most of us through the morning. Rain will taper off from west to east over the course of the afternoon, and by about 7-8pm, most rain should be cleared out. Clouds will linger for a bit, but will decrease overnight into Sunday as high pressure from the north takes hold of our region. Calm, sunnier conditions will persist through Monday, and temperatures will slowly rise back to the low 90s after falling below average on Saturday. Our next storm system will come Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Today: AM clouds and PM rain showers. High: 85

Tomorrow: Rain, tapering off through the afternoon. High: 80

Sunday: Partly cloudy and seasonable. High: 85

Monday: Mostly sunny and humid. High: 89

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.